SLC Sheriff Traffic Alert - Expanded 'Move Over Law' Takes Effect January 1, 2024

Treasure Coast - Friday December 1, 2023: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers that the expanded Move Over law goes into effect January 1, 2024. It requires drivers to move over a lane for ANY broken-down vehicle.

Motorists will be required to move over if:



There is a disabled motor vehicle that is stopped and displaying warning lights or hazard lights.

If a vehicle is stopped and is using emergency flares or posting emergency signage.

When a vehicle is stopped and one or more persons are visibly present.

If you can't move over, slow down to 20 mph under the posted speed limit or 5 mph at a posted speed limit of 25 mph or less.

Violating the Move Over law could not only put you and others at risk but also result in a fine, fees and points on your driving record.