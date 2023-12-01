SLC Sheriff Traffic Alert - Expanded 'Move Over Law' Takes Effect January 1, 2024
Treasure Coast - Friday December 1, 2023: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers that the expanded Move Over law goes into effect January 1, 2024. It requires drivers to move over a lane for ANY broken-down vehicle.
Motorists will be required to move over if:
- There is a disabled motor vehicle that is stopped and displaying warning lights or hazard lights.
- If a vehicle is stopped and is using emergency flares or posting emergency signage.
- When a vehicle is stopped and one or more persons are visibly present.
If you can't move over, slow down to 20 mph under the posted speed limit or 5 mph at a posted speed limit of 25 mph or less.
Violating the Move Over law could not only put you and others at risk but also result in a fine, fees and points on your driving record.