St. Lucie County Libraries Offer Yuletide Family Fun

St. Lucie County - Friday December 1, 2023: Celebrate the holidays and discover early learning opportunities through interactive programs for the whole family through the St. Lucie County Library System. All of these events are free.

Children’s and family activities for December include:



S.T.E.A.M. Power! Explore the world of science, technology, engineering, art & math in a story time. Most suited for students in kindergarten through 5th grade.

Lewis Branch on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10:30 a.m. Hurston Branch on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. Lakewood Park Branch on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. Morningside Branch on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Dec. 2 anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Lewis Branch. Can you find all the clues? Drop in and give it a try.

Spy Society on Thursdays, Dec. 7 & 21 at 4 p.m. at the Hurston Branch. Train to be a secret agent by participating in fun activities and brain games. Best suited for students in grades 4 and up.

Holiday Gift Station on Wednesdays, Dec. 13 & 20 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hurston Branch. Kids can create a homemade gift for a friend or family member. Supplies and gift wrap provided. Best suited for students in grades 2 and up.

Bilingual Storytime (Tiempo de Cuentos) on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lewis Branch. Enjoy a bilingual storytime in both English and Spanish. Most suited for ages 3-5 years.

Winter Wonderland Storytime on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Morningside Branch. Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Storytime is on its way. Enjoy learning through stories, songs, crafts and games.

LEGO Fun at the Library on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lewis Branch. Enjoy building and creating with LEGO bricks in the library. Best suited for elementary school students.

Kids Crafternoon on Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Lewis Branch. Make an afternoon of crafts at the library. All materials supplied. Best suited for students in grades 3-8.

Kid Crafternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Park Branch. Create a masterpiece with paper quilling. All supplies provided. Best suited for ages 10 and older.

Elf Yourself on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Kilmer Branch. The tradition continues: Color a picture of an elf and library staff will take your picture to paste onto it. All supplies provided. Best suited for students in grades K-5.

Winter Scavenger Hunt on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Morningside Branch. For St. Lucie Public School’s early release day: Pick up a scavenger hunt sheet at the youth desk, look for hidden pictures throughout the library, and turn it in for a prize once you’re finished. For all ages.

Kwanzaa Craft on Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hurston Branch. Celebrate Kwanzaa with a beaded craft. All supplies will be provided. Best suited for students in grades kindergarten and up.

Game Day: Cards, Monopoly & More on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 4:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Park Branch. Bring a few friends, a love for games and join us for some good old-fashioned board game fun. Some supplies provided or bring your favorites.

Family Game Night on Thursday, Dec. 28 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lewis Branch. Join us for some good old board game fun. This is a family event for parents and children. Bring your own games or use ours.

New Year’s Craft on Friday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Kilmer Branch. Make a craft to celebrate leaving 2023 behind and welcoming in 2024. All supplies provided.

Best Storybook Putt-Putt on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hurston Branch. Play our mini golf course with your favorite picture books, which will be set up inside the library. Tee times will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Movies:



“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (2023) on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Lewis Branch. After a bite from a radioactive spider, Miles Morales becomes the “one and only” Spider-Man. When a dimensional gateway opens up, he realizes he isn't the only spider superhero as he meets many different versions of spiderman from other universes. This animated feature is rated PG with a running time of 117 minutes.

Interactive Movie: “Home Alone” (1990) on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the Morningside Branch. ‘Tis the season to stuff your face full of oversized desserts and relive a favorite holiday movie. Enjoy a Christmas classic in an interactive way. Every participant will receive a kit with all the necessities to participate. The film is rated PG with a running time of 102 minutes.

“The Road to El Dorado” (2000) on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lewis Branch. Tulio, Miguel and their hilarious horse, Altivo, are in search of treasure in the legendary Lost City of Gold when they are mistaken for gods and lavished with riches beyond their wildest dreams. As friendship, loyalty and greed collide, they must make the decision of their lives: Run off with the gold or face risks and dangers to save the people of El Dorado. This animated feature is rated PG with a running time of 90 minutes.

Interactive Movie: “A Christmas Story” (1983) on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Kilmer Branch. Watch the classic holiday film “A Christmas Story” with all the hilarious and memorable scenes. Participate in fun activities right alongside the movie as it happens. From eating candy to sticking out your tongue, this will be a glorious night to remember for the whole family. The film is rated PG with a running time of 98 minutes.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Ninja Mayhem” (2023) on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Hurston Branch. After being sheltered from the human world, the turtle brothers set out to be accepted as normal teenagers. A new friend helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate and they soon find they are in over their heads. This animated feature is rated PG with a running time of 99 minutes.

“The Little Mermaid” on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lewis Branch. Mermaid Ariel is fiercely independent and curious about the human world. One day, her life changes forever after she rescues a young prince named Eric from a sinking ship. This live-action Disney feature is rated PG with a running time of 139 minutes.

Teens and Teens:



Dungeons & Dragons on Friday, Dec. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lewis Branch. Players gather for adventures across fantastical worlds. Best suited for ages 11 – 18.

Anime Multimedia Club on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 4:15 p.m. at the Morningside Branch. This month’s topic: Batman: Gotham Knight, a collection of six short films from different anime studios. See The Dark Knight like never before in this anime anthology series. Best suited for grades 6-12. The film is series is rated PG-13 with a running time of 75 minutes.

Teen Crafternoon: Reindeer Garland on Friday, Dec. 15 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lewis Branch. Make a reindeer garland for your home holiday decorating purpose. Best suited for kids 11-18.

Teen/Tween Crafternoon on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Morningside Branch. Teens, join us in making a few last-minute Christmas decorations that you can hang on the tree or use as gifts.

Teen Video Tournament: Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lewis Branch. Best suited for ages 11 – 18.

Winter Break Board Games Galore on Friday, Dec. 29 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lewis Branch. Join us for some good old board game fun. Best suited for ages 11-18. Bring your own board game or use some of ours.

Teen Crafternoon - Making Soap on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lewis Branch. Enjoy an afternoon of making soap. All materials supplied. Best suited for ages 11 – 18.

Weekly Programs:



Family Storytime on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at the Pruitt Campus Library. Designed for children up to age 5 years, but all ages are welcome. Note: No storytime on Dec. 8 and 25.

Just Baby & Me on Tuesdays (two sessions) at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Lewis Branch. Songs, stories and movement fun for you and your baby. Best suited for infants up to 1 year.

Tales & Play on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Morningside Branch. Children up to age 5 and their caregivers are invited to storytime. Afterward, all are welcome to stay for some open playtime.

Music & Motion for Kids - Action songs, movement, singing and fun. For children younger than 6 with a caregiver.

Second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. at the Port St. Lucie Branch Wednesdays (two sessions) at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Lewis Branch Fridays at 10:10 a.m. the Lakewood Park & Morningside Branches

Storytime Jam at 10:30 a.m. Clap, dance and listen to stories. For ages 3-5.

Tuesdays at the Lakewood Park Branch

Wednesdays at Kilmer Branch

Thursdays at the Hurston Branch

Fridays at the Lewis Branch (except for the third Friday)

Pre-school Storybook Craft at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and 5 are invited to listen to stories and then join their parents and caregivers for a related craft.

Thursdays at the Lakewood Park Branch

Fridays at the Hurston Branch

St. Lucie County libraries are located at:



Lakewood Park Branch, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce / 772-462-6870

Morningside Branch, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-337-5632

Port St. Lucie Branch, 180 SW Prima Vista Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-871-5450

Paula A. Lewis Branch, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-871-5470

Susan B. Kilmer Branch, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce / 772-462-1615

Zora Neale Hurston Branch, 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce / 772-462-2154

Additional information can be found at: www.stlucielibrary.org.