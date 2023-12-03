A Presentation on Native Groundcovers for Birds and Pollinators at IRSC on December 6 

St. Lucie County - Sunday December 3, 2023: Do you want to learn about native groundcovers that will benefit native pollinators and birds? This might be the perfect opportunity.

Florida Master Naturalist Diane Goldberg will present “Native Groundcovers for Birds and Pollinators” on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Indian River State College – Pruitt Campus, as part of their continuing education program, located at 500 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie, Building E, Room 210.

During this presentation, participants will learn about native groundcovers that can be used in landscapes and natural areas. By using these native groundcovers, participants can attract pollinators such as the Zebra Longwing – the Florida state butterfly. Goldberg will share her wealth of knowledge and expertise with participants.

The program is free of charge. Extension programs are open to all persons without regard to race, color, sexual orientation, sex, age, disability, religion, or national origin. People seeking accommodation can make requests two weeks prior to the start of the event.

Contact Shauna Monahan, Program Coordinator, 772-462-7085, email: smonahan@irsc.edu to register. For additional information, email Diane Goldberg at digoldberg@bellsouth.net.

What: Native Groundcovers for Birds and Butterflies Presentation

Hosts: Diane Goldberg, UF Florida Master Naturalist

When: Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: IRSC – Pruitt Campus, 500 NW California Blvd., Port St Lucie, Building B, Room 103

Registration: Contact Shauna Monahan, Program Coordinator, 772-462-7085, Email: smonahan@irsc.edu to register.

Cost: Free-of-charge

Information: Diane Goldberg, digoldberg@bellsouth.net