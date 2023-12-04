Veterans Council of IRC Commemorates Pearly Harbor Remembrance Day at the Heritage Center

Indian River County - Monday December 4, 2023: The Veterans Council of Indian River County (VCIRC) invites the community to join in honoring and remembering the historic events of Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 2023, at 7:45 am. The free commemorative program will take place at the Heritage Center, located at 2140 14th Ave, Vero Beach.

This solemn occasion marks the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, a day that will forever live in infamy. The Veterans Council of IRC is proud to host this event, providing an opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance and reflection.

The program will feature a distinguished guest speaker panel comprised of veterans and historians who will discuss the events of Pearl Harbor, providing unique insights and personal reflections. The goal is to ensure that the sacrifices made on that fateful day are never forgotten and to honor the bravery and resilience of those who served.

The Veterans Council of IRC encourages all community members to attend and participate in this significant tribute to our nation's history. This event is an opportunity to express gratitude for the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who served during World War II.

For further information, please contact Cynthia Ryan at 772.410.5820 or Cynthia@Veteranscouncilirc.org

The Veterans Council of Indian River County is the lead agency for providing programs and direct aid to veterans and their families in Indian River County and is a United Way of Indian River partner agency. The mission of Veterans Council of Indian River County is to support all Indian River County veterans and their families while raising awareness of veteran's needs and their contributions to society.

For more information about the Veterans Council of Indian River County, visit http://helpIRCvets.org or call (772) 410-5820