Fort Pierce Man Jailed on Charges of Robbing U.S. Postal Carriers

Fort Pierce - Thursday December 7, 2023: Twenty-three year old Jamal Travon Brown Weathers of Fort Pierce has been accused of taking part in a conspiracy to commit armed rob-biers of U.S. postal employees.

In Miami on Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard ordered Weathers jailed after he was charged in a federal criminal complaint with:

* Participating in a conspiracy to rob U.S. postal property

* Armed robbery of U.S. postal property

* Illegal possession and theft of a U.S. Postal Service Arrow Key

* Carrying and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

According to the complaint, between November 19 of last year and October 21 this year, Brown, along with Bernard Jerome Davis, III, and Jalen Dennis Elliott, committed armed robberies of U.S. Postal Letter Carriers in St. Lucie, Brevard, Orange, and Miami-Dade Counties.

USPIS investigated the case with assistance from the Fort Pierce Police Department, Miami Beach Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. Managing Assistant U.S. Attorney Carmen M. Lineberger is prosecuting it.

In May of this year the U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced the Project Safe Delivery campaign to crack down on postal crimes and attacks on postal employees.

Part of this effort includes increased reward amounts for these crimes. Currently there is an up to $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in these crimes.

Anyone with information about a postal crime is asked to report it on the USPS website at: www.uspis.gov/reportor by calling 877-876-2455.