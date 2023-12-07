FPL, St. Lucie and Martin Counties to Test Sirens Today, December 7th, at Noon

St. Lucie County - Thursday December 7, 2023: St. Lucie County’s Public Safety Department, Martin County Emergency Management Agency and Florida Power & Light Company will conduct a quarterly test of the outdoor warning sirens for the St. Lucie nuclear power plant at noon today, Thursday, December 7.

The test will involve a one-minute sounding of all 91 sirens within the 10-mile St. Lucie plant emergency planning zone. Before and after the sirens sound, a message will be broadcast on the sirens' public-address system stating, "This is only a test."

FPL and St. Lucie and Martin counties regularly test the siren system to improve public awareness of its function and ensure its operability.

In the unlikely event of an actual emergency at the St. Lucie plant, the sirens would sound for at least a five-minute period. Official instructions or information would follow on local radio and television.

For more information on St. Lucie’s Nuclear Power Plant emergency plan, visit: https://www.stlucieco.gov/departments-and-services/public-safety/radiological-information.