Port St. Lucie Native Peyton Mangine Serving as an Airman at the Navy's Aviation Enlisted Aircrew Training School in Pensacola

Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 6, 2023: U.S. Navy Airman Peyton Mangine, a native of Port St. Lucie, joined the Navy five months ago and was assigned to the Aviation Enlisted Aircrew Training School in Pensacola.

Mangine graduated from St. Lucie West Centennial High School in 2023.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to make a difference,” said Mangine in an interview with the Navy's Office of Community Outreach. “Also, my grandfather, John Corsello, served in the Navy. He shared stories of his time in the Navy and was my primary inspiration for joining.

Aviation Enlisted Aircrew Training School provides training to enlisted aircrew and rescue swimmer candidates. The training is physically demanding and involves instruction on topics such as aircrew duties and assignments, survival, first aid and water rescue procedures. With these skills, enlisted aviation personnel from the Navy and Marine Corps will eventually be assigned to fleet squadrons as naval aircrewmen.

“I’m proud of going through the naval aircrew candidate school,” said Mangine. “It gives me pride in what I do and makes me feel that I’m making progress toward my career goals.”

As Mangine and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.

Mangine is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I’d like to thank my mom, Donna Reaver, and my grandmother, Mary-Ellen Corsello,” added Mangine. “I’d also like to thank my girlfriend, Caroline Rowe.”