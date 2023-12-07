VIDEO: Indian River County License Plate Recognition Cameras Spot Stolen Vehicle, 3 Suspects Arrested

Indian River County - Thursday December 7, 2023: License plate recognition (LPR) camera deployed by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) detected a stolen BMW SUV on November 28 that was traveling east on State Road 60 from the I-95 interchange.

IRCSO deputies were instantly notified and the IRCSO HAWK helicopter quickly found the stolen vehicle in the back parking lot of Nino's Corner at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and State Road 60

Patrol units responded to the location while the HAWK monitored, and recorded the incident, from above. Two suspects were seen getting out of the vehicle and attempting to break into 2 nearby parked vehicles.

Once the Sheriff patrol units arrived on the scene the suspects attempted to flee in their stolen BMW, but they were boxed in and arrested.

auto theft supects.mp4

* 18-year-old Uriber Gonzalez-Lopez of Fort Lauderdale was arrested on charges of grand theft auto; travel to commit a felony outside of the county of residence; auto burglary, and resisting arrest without violence. He was jailed on a $185,000 bond.

IRCSO

* 20-year-old Jack Darlington of Fort Lauderdale was arrested on charges of grand theft auto; travel to commit a felony outside of the county of residence; and auto burglary. He was jailed on a $150,000 bond.

And a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested