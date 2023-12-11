Donate
NWS: Beach Hazard Statement for Space and Treasure Coasts Through Tonight

WQCS | By WQCS
Published December 11, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST

Treasure Coast - Monday December 11, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for the Space and Treasure Coasts which remains in effect through tonight.

A Beach Hazard Statement is issued when there is a high swim risk of swimming hazards caused by high waves of at least 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents.

Beach goes are advised to Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

  • WHAT: Rough choppy surf and a southward flowing along shore current in the surf zone today. A low risk of dangerous rip currents exists, especially near piers and jetties.
  • WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.
  • WHEN: Through late tonight.
  • IMPACTS: Breezy northwest winds will produce a moderate southward flowing along shore current today, which can push swimmers into deeper water unexpectedly, and make them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents.
