NWS: Beach Hazard Statement for Space and Treasure Coasts Through Tonight

Treasure Coast - Monday December 11, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for the Space and Treasure Coasts which remains in effect through tonight.

A Beach Hazard Statement is issued when there is a high swim risk of swimming hazards caused by high waves of at least 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents.

Beach goes are advised to Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

