St. Lucie County Christmas Boat Parade Lights Up the Night

Fort Pierce - Monday December 11, 2023: The 2023 St. Lucie County Christmas Boat Parade lit up the night Saturday along the Indian River Lagoon as pleasure craft decked in lights and trimmed with Christmas decorations motored past the judges, and a crowd of onlookers.

Close to 40 boaters took part in the annual event, which included a fireworks display, and ended with a spectacular drone light show put on by Pixel Swarm Drones.

"Off the Hook" won first place in the small boat category.

The St. Lucie County Christmas Boat Parade was presented by the Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast Inc. and co-hosted by the Fort Pierce Yacht Club and Paella King.

Members of the Fort Pierce Police Department were out on the water, keeping things ship-shape, and safe, throughout the evening.