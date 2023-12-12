NWS MELBOURNE: Beach Hazard Advisory Extended Through Late Wednesday Night
Treasure Coast - Tuesday December 12, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has extended its Beach Hazard advisory for the Space and Treasure Coasts through late Wednesday night.
A Beach Hazard Statement is issued when there is a high swim risk of swimming hazards caused by high waves of at least 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents.
Beach goes are advised to Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
- WHAT: Rough choppy surf and a southward flowing along shore current with a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents in the surf zone exists today.
- WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.
- WHEN: Through late Wednesday night.
- IMPACTS: Breezy northeast winds will produce rough surf and a moderate southward flowing along shore current today, which can push swimmers into deeper water unexpectedly, and make them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents.