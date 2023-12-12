Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NWS MELBOURNE: Beach Hazard Advisory Extended Through Late Wednesday Night

WQCS | By WQCS
Published December 12, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST

Treasure Coast - Tuesday December 12, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has extended its Beach Hazard advisory for the Space and Treasure Coasts through late Wednesday night.

A Beach Hazard Statement is issued when there is a high swim risk of swimming hazards caused by high waves of at least 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents.

Beach goes are advised to Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

  • WHAT: Rough choppy surf and a southward flowing along shore current with a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents in the surf zone exists today.
  • WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.
  • WHEN: Through late Wednesday night.
  • IMPACTS: Breezy northeast winds will produce rough surf and a moderate southward flowing along shore current today, which can push swimmers into deeper water unexpectedly, and make them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS