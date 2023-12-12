Palm Bay Woman Charged With Fatal Hit and Run Sunday in Vero Beach

Vero Beach - Tuesday December 12, 2023: Vero Beach Police have charged 24 year old Shanice Person of Palm Bay with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

It happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 10 along Indian River Boulevard at the base of the Merrill Barber Bridge. At 2:19 A.M. a caller informed Vero Beach Police that a person had been struck at that location by a vehicle that left the scene.

When officers arrived they found a man who was pronounced dead from his injuries. The man was later identified as 39-year-old Jhovany Edgardo Diaz Rojas. A witness to the crash told police that a dark colored sedan struck the victim on Indian River Boulevard and continued northbound.

With the help of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, a black 2021 Toyota Camry with heavy front end damage was located and stopped in the 4700 block of Indian River Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle involved was later identified as Shanice Person who was arrested and charged as follows:



Florida State Statue 316.027 (2)(c), Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Involving Death or Personal Injury



Florida State Statue 322.34 (6)(b), Driving While License Revoked, Causing Death or Serious Bodily Injury

Person has been booked into the the Indian River County Jail. Her bond was set at $70,000.

Vero Beach Police Traffic Homicide Investigators are still actively working the case and additional charges may be filed later.