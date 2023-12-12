USDA Invests Over $400-Thousand to Create Economic Opportunity in Underserved Florida Communities

Florida - Tuesday December 12, 2023: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Florida State Director Lakeisha Hood has announced a project to improve housing and economic conditions for underserved communities in Florida.

“These investments are foundational to a healthy society and vibrant rural communities,” Hood said. “We know that when we invest in these projects, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities home.”

USDA is making investments in several programs specifically designed to bring federal funding and resources to people and communities in underserved rural areas.

Rebuilding Together North Central Florida will receive $423,327 to assist very-low income homeowners, which will entail a variety of home repairs and improvement projects for owner-occupied homes in Alachua and Levy County.

New Web Resources for Rural Communities

USDA Rural Development Monday also unveiled two new web resources that underscore the agency’s mission to ensure all people have equitable access to federal programs.

A new history webpage traces USDA Rural Development’s evolution from the Great Depression and New Deal to the present, highlighting the many ways the agency supports efforts to create prosperity in rural communities.

One of the agency’s more recent initiatives, the Rural Partners Network (RPN), has brought together a coalition of 24 federal agencies that offer programs and funding designed specifically for rural communities.

A new feature on Rural.gov makes it easier to find these federal resources in one place. The Find Programs and Opportunities tool includes hundreds of millions of dollars in financing and technical assistance opportunities that are easy to search, filter and find.

The information will help people in rural areas access funding for a variety of business, health care, housing, community and economic development needs.

Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

To subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit the GovDelivery subscriber page.