NWS Melbourne: Multiple Weather Hazards for East Central Florida as a Low Pressure System Moves In

East Central Florida - Thursday December 13, 2023: As a low pressure system approaches the east central Florida coast, the National Weather Service in Melbourne (NWS) has issued multiple warnings and advisories for the Treasure and Space coasts, some of which extend through Sunday morning.

The warnings include a High Surf Advisory, a High Rip Current Risk warning, a Coastal Flood Warning, and a Wind Advisory, for coastal communities, as well as a Small Craft Advisory and a Gale Watch for the waters off the coast.

Showers will continue to drift onshore throughout today. It'll be windy through out the day, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45mph, especially along the coast.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of the coastal counties. Use caution when operating high profile vehicles, because it will be challenging to fully control vehicles on bridges and causeways.

Coastal flooding is also a concern. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect. When the tide is high, coastal roads may be closed because of flooding, and low lying property including homes, businesses and some critical infrastructure could be inundated. Significant shoreline erosion is also expected. There could be breaking waves of up to 13 feet in the surf zone today. Do not enter the water. A High Surf Advisory is in effect.

A Gale Warning is in effect for the local Atlantic waters for winds of 25 to 35 knots, gusts to 45 knots, and seas of 12 to 17 feet. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

High temperatures today will be near-normal, in the lower to mid-70s.