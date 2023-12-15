Georgia Man with a Violent Criminal Record Arrested Following Suspicious Behavior in Hope Sound Residential Neighborhood

MCSO

Martin County - Friday December 15, 2023: A Georgia man with a violent criminal background was arrested by Martin County Sheriff Deputies (MCSO) Wednesday afternoon after a security camera at a residence in Hope Sound recorded video of him prowling around and taking photos of the home in an area off of Gomez Avenue.

48-year old John Childers has an active warrant out of Georgia where he has multiple criminal convictions.

According to a post on the MCSO Facebook page, when deputies arrived at the home, Childers told them he is homeless, and he was looking for a place to live. He could not provide any further details about what he was doing at the home.

Deputies located his car a few streets away from the home. The car had Texas plates. Childers was arrested and charged with prowling.

MCSO is asking anyone who may have had an encounter with Childers to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 772-220-7060.