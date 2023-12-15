Martin County Fire & Rescue Dive Crew Recovers Body of Missing Elderly Man from South Fork of the St. Lucie River

MCFR

MCFR

Martin County - Friday December 15, 2023: Martin County Fire and Rescue divers recovered the body of a 74-year-old man from the south fork of the St. Lucie River Wednesday morning. He was found underwater about 50-yards away from the boat launch at Hosford Park, off SW Gaines Avenue in Stuart, where he went missing late Tuesday afternoon.

The Martin County Sheriff's office (MCSO) has identified the man as James Summer of Indianapolis. He was a seasonal resident of Stuart.

According to a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Facebook page, Summer was apparently attempting to launch his boat in the water and take it to his near-by home. The boat broke loose and began to drift out into the river. Summer then swam out, fully clothed, and attempted to climb aboard and bring the boat back to shore. His wife, who was watching from the boat launch area, last saw her husband grab the side of the boat, and then slip back under the water. He did not resurface.

A Martin County Fire and Rescue (MCFR) dive crew went into the water Tuesday night, but their search was called off after 2-hours. The divers faced a number of hazards including zero visibility, a strong current, debris, and the presence of numerous alligators.

The search resumed Wednesday morning. Sheriff deputies on MCSO patrol boats assisted. They were armed with rifles to protect the dive crew from gators. With the help of a sonar device provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC), Summer's body was located just before noon Wednesday. The dive crew went back into the water a brought the body to shore.