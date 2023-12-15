Martin County Preparing for Heavy Weather Through the Weekend

Stuart - Friday December 15, 2023: Martin County continues to monitor weather reports and has completed preparations in anticipation of forecasted windy conditions, heavy rainfall and dangerous seas today, through this weekend.

NWS Melbourne

Safety messages

· Alleviate potential flooding by clearing debris from storm drains.

· Standing water may hide potential hazards such as energized power lines. If you approach standing water while driving, turn around, don’t drown.

· For flood safety information or to report flooding, visit www.martin.fl.us/MCFlood.

· If traffic lights are not working, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

· Do not enter the ocean with heavy surf and strong rip currents. Call Martin County's Beach Information Hotline at 772-320-3112 for daily pre-recorded beach conditions.

· If you need emergency services, call 9-1-1.

Beaches

High surf conditions are expected with large breaking waves developing in the surf zone. Weather and ocean conditions will result in a high risk for rip currents along with dangerous rough surf at area beaches. Beachgoers are strongly advised to adhere to beach condition flags.

Emergency Alerts

AlertMartin is a free service that allows Emergency Management, Fire Rescue, Utilities, Martin County Sheriff's Office and municipal partners to send important public safety messages, evacuation notices and other timely warnings by phone, text and/or email. To receive notifications, sign up at www.martin.fl.us/alertmartin.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.martin.fl.us, Martin County’s online resource for services, news and information.