Flood Insurance Resources to Aid in Storm Recovery

Florida - Monday December 18, 2023: Florida residents impacted by the Gulf low weather event that caused torrential rain and flooding in the Big Bend, the Nature Coast, and other parts of the state over the weekend.

The PrepareFL.com website serves as a one-stop shop for recovery resources and insurance assistance.

Those who have flood insurance policies through FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program, NFIP, can reach FEMA directly at 1-800-621-3362. Be sure to document your damage and begin making your claim today. If needed seek the assistance of your insurance agents for information about filing a claim.

FEMA's NFIP flood insurance helps businesses, property owners, and renters mitigate the impacts of flooding.

If your automobile was damaged due to flooding, please contact your auto insurer to determine if you have coverage for the loss.

Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis advises residents to be aware of post-storm fraud and bad actors looking to make a quick buck from this storm. "Always ensure you work with a reputable, licensed contractor or restoration professional and never feel forced to sign away your insurance rights or pay by cash only," said Patronis in a Monday news release. "These are signs of fraud, and you should report it immediately by calling my Insurance Fraud Hotline at 1-800-378-0445 or visit FraudFreeFlorida.com.”

Important Storm Recovery Tips and Resources from FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program

General information on the NFIP



Filing Your Claim



Recovering from a flood



For insurance questions, Floridians can reach out to the Department of Financial Services at Consumer.Services@myfloridacfo.com.