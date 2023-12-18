PSLPD: 24 year old Davontay Mosley Arrested in Broward County for Last Wednesday's Shooting in the Tradition Neighborhood

Port St. Lucie - Monday December 18, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Major Crimes Division has identified 24 year old Davontay Mosley as the suspect who allegedly fired three shots wounding a 27-year-old Tradition resident last Wednesday morning.

Mosley is currently being held in the Broward County Jail. He will eventually be extradited to St. Lucie County.

The Port St Lucie Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mosley and he will be charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, according to a news release from the PSLPD.

Investigators say the victim, who has not yet been identified, was in his driveway of his home on SW Stockton Place when a gunman approached on foot and fired multiple rounds. The victim was able to run from the scene and made it to SW Kingslake Circle where police eventually found him, even though he'd been shot 3 times. He was treated and released from the hospital the same day.

Video surveillance in the gated community of Tradition showed a blue 2018 Kia Optima fleeing the scene. The vehicle was able to enter and exit Tradition by driving around the front gate onto the grass.

PSLPD issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for the suspect vehicle and Wednesday night Broward County Sheriff deputies found the suspect vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes and detained 3 occupants, on unrelated charges.