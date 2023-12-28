Falcon Heavy Vertical at the Pad in Florida Ahead of Tonight's Launch of USSF-52

Florida - Thursday December 28, 2023: SpaceX is targeting Thursday, December 28 at 8:07 p.m. ET for Falcon Heavy’s launch of the USSF-52 mission.

It is set to take off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. A backup launch opportunity is available at 8:06 p.m. ET on Friday, December 29.

A live webcast of this mission will begin on X @SpaceX about fifteen minutes prior to liftoff. Watch live.

This will be the fifth launch and landing of these Falcon Heavy side boosters, which previously supported USSF-44, USSF-67, Hughes JUPITER 3, and NASA’s Psyche mission.

Following booster separation, Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.