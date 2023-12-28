FHP: I-95 Crash Claims the Life of a 65-Year-Old Man

St. Lucie County - Thursday December 28, 2023: A 65-year-old man died after his SUV veered off I-95 and struck a tree just north of the Becker Road exit in unincorporated St. Lucie County last week.

The crash was reported at 5:56 on December 19th. According to a release from FHP the victim was heading south on I-95 in a 2005 Green Chevy Trailblazer when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his vehicle and careened to the right right off the roadway. The passenger side of the Trailblazer struck a tree on the western shoulder of the highway, and the impact resulted in his death.