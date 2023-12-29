NWS Melbourne: Cold Front Moving in This Evening

East Central Florida - Friday December 29, 2023: Much cooler air will spread across east central starting today.

After daytime highs in the 60s, Temperature will fall off quickly after sunset, reaching the upper 30s around the Ocala Forest and Lake George regions of northeastern Lake and northwestern Volusia Counties.

Persons in these areas should dress appropriately for the colder temperatures.

Colder than normal temperatures will continue this weekend. Lows will reach the lower 40s across most of east central Florida Friday through Sunday nights. Upper 30s will occur across north Lake and Volusia Counties, and in some rural areas inland from I-95 as far south as Lake Okeechobee on Saturday night.

Winds chills in the mid to upper 30s are expected in Lake and Volusia Counties late Friday night, and across all of east central Florida Saturday night, with lower to mid 30s for Lake and Volusia Counties.

Frost is also possible both Saturday and Sunday nights, mainly in wind-protected, rural inland areas. Poor boating conditions will continue well offshore this weekend, possibly becoming hazardous Monday night through Tuesday morning behind another cold frontal passage. A Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents will continue into this weekend.