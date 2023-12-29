Okeechobee County: Warming Center to Open at RiteLife Saturday

Okeechobee County - Friday December 29, 2023: Okeechobee County will be partnering with RiteLife to provide a warming center to be open during the overnight hours on Saturday December 30, 2023. Temperatures and/or wind chills have the potential to be below 40 degrees for 3-5 hours during this time.

The warming center will open at 5:30 PM on Saturday, December 30, 2023 and remain open until wind chills are above 40 degrees the next morning. The center may close for the night if no clients are received by 10:00 PM.

The warming center will be located at RiteLife at 202 NE 2nd Street, Suite 5, Okeechobee, Fl. 34974. Anyone needing to use the center should bring their own bedding.

For everyone’s safety, no weapons, drugs, alcohol, or pets will be allowed in the center.

For more information, contact Barbara at RiteLife by calling 561-503-1323.