VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launches X-37B Space Plane into Orbit from Cape Canaveral at 08:07 PM Thursday

Cape Canaveral - Thursday December 29, 2023: On Thursday, December 28 at 8:07 p.m. ET, Falcon Heavy launched the USSF-52 mission to orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center on Cape Canaveral.

This was the fifth launch and landing of these Falcon Heavy side boosters, which previously supported USSF-44, USSF-67, Hughes JUPTER 3, and NASA’s Psyche mission.

This was also the first of two SpaceX launches from the Cape on Thursday night.