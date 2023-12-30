Fort Pierce Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

Fort Pierce - Saturday December 30, 2023: A 27-year-old Fort Pierce woman was killed Christmas day in a single vehicle crash.

It happened at the intersection of South U.S. Highway 1 and Palm Avenue.

Fort Pierce police responded to the crash at 7:53 a.m. on December 25th. Their preliminary investigation found that the woman had been traveling northbound in the 2800 block of South U.S. Highway 1 when her gray Honda sedan struck the median, traveled across all southbound lanes and struck two trees before coming to rest in the 2700 block.

The woman was rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas McWilliams at 772-618-3086 or nmcwilliams@fppd.org