Monday Hours Return to the St. Lucie County Aquarium Jan. 8

South Hutchinson Island - Sunday December 31, 2023: The St. Lucie County Aquarium, featuring the Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit, will soon be open seven days a week for the winter season.

Effective next week on Monday, January 8th, the St. Lucie County Aquarium will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. from January through March. The Aquarium will be closed on Monday, January 1st and January 15th for the New Year and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holidays.

Operating in partnership with the Smithsonian Marine Station, the St. Lucie County Aquarium houses more than 8,000 gallons of marine life that accurately reflect the habitats and sea life found in the Indian River Lagoon and Atlantic Ocean.

Admission into the aquarium is $4.25 for adults; $3.25 for seniors (55 and older) and children 4 to 17 years old and children under 4 are free. The first Tuesday of each month is free admission day.

With help from volunteers and staff from the Smithsonian, the aquarium offers a variety of programs from behind-the-scenes tours and feeding demonstrations to coastal cleanups. For a full list of events, visit www.stlucieco.gov/Aquarium.

Located 420 Seaway Drive, the Smithsonian Marine Station has teamed with St. Lucie County and other community partners to create this unique educational facility that’s been open for more than 20 years. The exhibit is an outreach effort of the Smithsonian Marine Station, a branch of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History. A fixture in the Fort Pierce community for more than 45 years, the Marine Station is dedicated to understanding the character and diversity of the marine and estuarine habitats of Florida.