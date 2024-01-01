Oxbow Extends Shoe Collection to January 4th

Port St. Lucie - Monday January 1, 2024: The Oxbow Eco-Center is extending its deadline to donate new and/or gently used walking/running shoes to Thursday, January 4th.

Do you have shoes that aren't being worn and are just taking up space? Donate them to the Oxbow Eco-Center. Donations can be made at the Oxbow front porch now through Thursday, January 4th from sunrise to sunset. Shoes will go directly to local community residents, providing them with the opportunity to explore the outdoors safely and comfortably.

Hiking is a great way to kick off a healthy new year. Spending time in nature and hiking can have several benefits for your health and wellbeing, such as lowering blood pressure, improving sleep, reducing stress, depression and easing anxiety. Give the gift of happy hiking and health this year by donating your gently used and new shoes.

For those who want to hike, but aren’t comfortable exploring our preserves alone, be sure to sign up for St. Lucie County’s guided hike program at www.slchikes.org.

The Oxbow Eco-Center is home to the Environmental Education and Community Outreach Division of St. Lucie County’s Environmental Resources Department. The Oxbow is both an environmental learning center and a 225-acre nature preserve located at 5400 NE St. James Drive in Port St. Lucie. For more information, contact the Oxbow at 772-785-5833, oxbow@stlucieco.org or visit www.oxboweco.com.