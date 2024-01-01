Three Appointed to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women

Florida - Monday January 1, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed the following three women to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women.

Leda Kelly: Kelly is the Chief of Staff for the Florida Department of Transportation. Previously, she served as a Staff Director for the Florida House of Representatives and was the Deputy Director of External Affairs for the Executive Office of the Governor. Kelly earned her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University.

Candace Falsetto: Falsetto is the Executive Director and Lending Specialist at J.P. Morgan. She is a member of the Junior League of Miami and the former Vice President of Northern Trust Bank. Falsetto earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s degree in finance from Florida International University.

Maria Wells: Wells is a licensed Real Estate Broker for Lifestyle Realty Group. She was previously appointed to the Florida Health Insurance Advisory Board by the State of Florida Insurance Commissioner. Wells was elected President of the Florida Realtors from 2017-2018 and elected Region 5 Vice President for the National Association of Realtors in 2019.