World-Renowned FRC Team 180 S.P.A.M. Robotics Team Moves to New Location, Set to Host Open House

Stuart - Monday January 1, 2024: Martin County's acclaimed robotics team, FRC Team 180 - S.P.A.M., is excited to announce its move to a larger facility in Stuart, generously provided by the Martin County School District. The new location, situated at the Martin County School District Office on Federal Highway, enables the team to expand its STEM programs and reach more students.

The team's goal is to build a world-class STEM facility in collaboration with the School District. The facility will specialize in manufacturing and robotics, providing students access to state-of-the-art equipment for designing, building, wiring, programming, and fielding competition robots.

To celebrate this move, the team invites members of the local community, businesses, educators and students to an open house on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 1939 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart. The event includes facility tours, robot demonstrations and refreshments, followed by the annual worldwide kickoff event by the First Robotics Competition at noon.

The conversion of a 6,000 sq. ft. warehouse space in the School District Office to accommodate S.P.A.M. was initiated in April, with the support of Superintendent Michael Maine and the Martin County School Board. The School District invested in electrical upgrades while the robotics team, with local support, handled cleaning and painting.

S.P.A.M. (Speed, Power & Maneuverability) inspires high school students to become tomorrow's STEM leaders through mentor-based programs and participation in the FIRST Robotics Competition. Established in 1998, the team competes in regional events throughout Florida and consistently qualifies for the annual FRC World Championships. The team is run by volunteers and funded through community support.

To learn more about S.P.A.M. visit https://www.spamrobotics.com or email frcteam180@gmail.com.