IRSC's Clark Advanced Learning Center Holds Info Sessions January 25 and February 21

Stuart - Thursday January 8, 2024: The Clark Advanced Learning Center will hold two information sessions for parents, students and anyone else who might like to learn more about enrolling in this innovative dual-enrollment high school.

Clark itself offers a rigorous and robust selection of academic courses and students at the Advanced Learning Center can earn college credit during their high school years by enrolling in classes at the nearby Indian River State College Chastain Campus.

The sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. on January 25 and February 21 in the Knowledge Room, in Building D, on the Chastain Campus which is located at 2400 SE Salerno Road in Stuart.

The Learning Center is a public charter school for sophomores, juniors and seniors operated by Indian River State College. It is celebrating its 20th year of serving families in Martin County.

The application window for Clark Advanced Learning Center opened on November 1. Admission requirements and applications are online at the school’s website: www.clarkadvancedlearningcenter.org.

The Clark Advanced Learning Center is among the top-scoring Treasure Coast schools and the top 20 high schools in all of Florida.

Clark is consistently rated a Grade “A” school by the State of Florida, recognized as a High-Performing Charter School and a School of Excellence by the Florida Department of Education, and was named to U.S. News & World Report’s list of America’s Top High Schools for 2023.