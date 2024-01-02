VBPD: Michael Guadiani Charged in New Year's Eve Stabbing at Vero Beach Restaurant That Injured One

Google Grind and Grape, Vero Beach

Vero Beach - Tuesday January 2, 2024: Vero Beach police (VPD) arrested Michael A. Guadiani early New Year's morning on a charge of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Vero Beach police officers were working a New Year's Eve detail in the vicinity of the Grind and Grape restaurant at 925 Bougainvillea Lane. Around 2:30 a.m. they saw restaurant staff members escorting a man out of the establishment. The man was bleeding heavily from his side after being stabbed during an altercation that took place in the restaurant.

The officers initially assisted the injured man, and then began questioning patrons, and reviewing surveillance video from the restaurant which led them to identify Guadiani as a suspect.

Within an hour, the officers located Guadiani at his home on Seagrape Lane and arrested him. Guadiani was booked into the Indian River County Jail. His bond was set at 100,000.

Vero Beach Police Investigators are still actively working this case. Additional charges are possible in the near future.

The name of the injured man and his current condition have not yet been released.