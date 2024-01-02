NWS Melbourne: Active Storm Track Developing; Expect Showers and a Few Storms by Thursday

Florida - Tuesday January 2, 2024: An active storm track is developing this week, yielding chances for showers and a few storms toward the middle, or later part of this week and into the weekend.

That storm track will be followed by a sequence of cold fronts moving through East Central Florida. Another front will move across the state on Saturday.

Additional fronts are likely to affect our weather early next week. Scattered showers and isolated storms will accompany each frontal passage.

Storms that develop could bring brief torrential rain and gusty winds from 35 to 45 mph.

TODAY

A weak cold is passing this Tuesday morning as northwest winds increase to around 10 mph over the interior part of Florida. Northwest winds will increase along the Space and Treasure coasts to 15 to 20 knots near shore, and 20 knots and gusty offshore.

Conditions are forecast to remain dry with a mix of clouds and sun through mid-week.

A Moderate risk for life-threatening rip currents will be present along all central Florida Atlantic beaches again this Tuesday. Always swim near a lifeguard and never enter the surf alone.

Poor to Hazardous small craft boating conditions are present today over the local coastal waters.

Seas will build to 3 to 5 feet near shore and 5 to 7 feet offshore today. Small craft should Exercise Caution near shore and a Small Craft Advisory is in effect offshore.