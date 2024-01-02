PSLPD Makes Arrest in SW Buttercup Shooting

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday January 2, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) Major Crimes Unit detectives arrested 40-year-old Jason Stefanik last Thursday afternoon on an Attempted First Degree Homicide charge.

PSLPD got a call at 5:39 pm on December 28th from a person reporting a shooting in the 1600 block of SW Buttercup Avenue. When they got there, officers spoke with a man who reported being shot at, but uninjured. Stefanik was accused of being the shooter and he was immediately arrested, according to a release from the PSLPD.

The victim had gone to the Buttercup Avenue residence for a child custody exchange.

When he got to the front door "to pick up his child," states the release, Stefanik came from around the outside of the house and "initiated a physical altercation."

After a certain point, went back into the home, and the victim retreated to his vehicle, which was parked in the driveway of the residence.

As the victim was standing by his vehicle, Stefanik came back out of the home with a handgun and reportedly fired one shot at the victim, missing him, but striking an unoccupied parked vehicle across the street. No one was injured.

Stefanik was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a no bond hold.