Small Plane Makes Belly Landing at Treasure Coast International Airport

St. Lucie County - Tuesday January 2, 2024: A small plane made a belly up landing last week at the Treasure Coast International Airport (TCIA). No one was injured.

The pilot called into TCIA at 5 p.m. last Wednesday afternoon, December 27, to notify traffic control that the landing gear would not come down.

An alert went out and the St. Lucie Fire District responded.

Two adults, 1 child and a dog were on board and evaluated at the scene. No treatment or transport to a medical facility was necessary.