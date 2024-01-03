Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Young Woman in Martin County

Martin County - Wednesday January 3, 2024: A young woman died early last Saturday morning after her SUV slammed into a tree on Southwest Kanner Highway in Martin County.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) was notified at 2:55 a.m. Saturday December 30th.

According to a release from FHP, the woman was heading east in a 2015 white Nissan SUV when she apparently veered onto a grass shoulder about a quarter-mile west of Southwest Bridge Road and hit a tree on the north side of the roadway.

The next of Kin were notified, however the name of the victim was not given, and the woman's age was only estimated to be between 25 and 40.

Martin County Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene.