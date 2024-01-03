SpaceX Set to Launch Ovzon-3 Mission This Evening

Cape Canaveral - Wednesday January 3, 2024: A 10-minute launch window opens this evening at 6:04 p.m. (Wednesday January 3) for the Ovzon-3 mission. A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket is scheduled to put a Swedish broadband internet satellite into a geosynchronous orbit.

The rocket is in place and set to take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If needed, a backup opportunity is available tomorrow, January 4, with an 87-minute launch window opening at 4:47 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

This will be the 10th flight of the first stage booster supporting the mission. This booster has previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, and five Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral.

A live webcast of the mission will begin on X @SpaceX about 15 minutes prior to liftoff. Watch live.