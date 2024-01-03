Stuart: Driver Caught in Traffic, Stopped on the Tracks When the Gates Came Down

Stuart PD

Stuart - Wednesday January 3, 2023: No one was injured when a Brightline train smacked into this vehicle last month at the Confusion Corner crossing in Stuart.

The driver and passengers scrambled to get out when the gates came down. Stuart police report that the vehicle was held up by traffic and the driver stopped on the tracks, instead of before them. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. December 21.

Drivers are reminded to never stop on the tracks.