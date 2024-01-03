VIDEO: Sebastian Police Respond to Three Traffic Accidents, That Occurred in the Same Place, Within Minutes
Sebastian - Wednesday January 3, 2024: Sebastian Police officers were conducting a traffic investigation last month when a second crash occurred several feet away, then a third crash happened right after that.
The second and third crashes appeared to have been caused by drivers in some vehicles who slowed to gawk at the initial first crash.
The Sebastian Police Department is urging residents to beware of your surroundings and drive carefully.
Triple crash.mp4