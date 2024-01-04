Candidate Workshop Offered by the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections

Indian River County - Thursday January 4, 2023: The Indian River County Supervisor of Elections is offering a Candidate Workshop for individuals who are interested in running for local office during the 2024 election cycle. The workshop will be held on Thursday, January 25 at 9 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections office located at 4375 43 Avenue, Vero Beach.

Participants will learn about the filing and qualifying process, petition requirements, campaign finance, political advertising, and more. Candidates who have already filed their paperwork with the Supervisor of Elections office or anyone considering a run for political office are encouraged to attend. Election laws change over time, so it is important that candidates are educated on the most current election information.

Campaign treasurers and managers are also encouraged to attend the workshop, as well as anyone from the public. The workshop is free to attend but space is limited.

The deadline to reserve your spot for the workshop is Tuesday, January 23. For more information or to RSVP for the workshop, contact Anita Wheeler, Candidate Coordinator at 772-226-4700.