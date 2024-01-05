Stuart PD: 41 Year Old Heather Hall Arrested on Drug Charges

Stuart - Friday January 5, 2024: The Stuart Police Department arrested 43-year-old Heather Hall last month on charges of possession of Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest without violence.

On Tuesday December 19th Stuart PD detectives executed a search warrant at her home. The warrant was issued after a neighbor raised concerns about possible illegal activity at the home.

Inside police seized fentanyl and drug related paraphernalia.

A released from Stuart PD states that the home is owned by Hall's parents who were unaware of the illegal activity.