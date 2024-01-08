Armed Car Jacking in Fort Pierce Ends With Crash and Arrest of a 13-Year-Old and a 15-Year-Old

Fort Pierce - Monday January 8, 2024: A 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, one of whom was armed with a hand-gun, have been charged with stealing a car from a Fort Pierce resident last Thursday.

The crime was reported to Fort Pierce police at 10:18 p.m. January 4th. Officers responded to the 800 block of South 6th Street where a the home of a 47-year old man told them he had arrived home about 10 p.m. when he was ambushed by two boys wearing hoodies. One of whom brandished a firearm. He said they first stole his wallet and then stole his SUV.

Fort Pierce Police quickly alerted neighboring law enforcement to be on the lookout for the vehicle and at 11:49 p.m., Indian River County Sheriff deputies spotted the SUV and tried to pull it over, but the vehicle fled and eventually crashed.

The two boys were arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Fort Pierce. They have been charged with carjacking and robbery.

Additional charges are expected to be added by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.