Florida Supervisor of Elections Association AnnouncesScholarship Opportunities For College StudentsSt

St. Lucie County - Monday January 8, 2024: St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker. has announced that the Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is now offering a new scholarship opportunity aimed at supporting the next generation of leaders.

In a commitment to furthering education and civic engagement, the Florida Supervisors of Elections will make available three $1,200 scholarships to college students across the state.

qualifications:

* A Florida resident for a minimum of two years

* A registered Florida voter

* Enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida

* At least a junior in college

* Majoring in Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication

* “C” average or above for the previous year.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 8, 2024.

Applications are available online at www.slcelections.com or you can pick up an application from the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office at 4132 Okeechobee Road, in Fort Pierce.

Applications must be submitted to the elections office of the county in which the applicant is registered to vote.

Each county will select one finalist to send to the FSE Scholarship Committee for consideration.

For additional information, please visit www.slcelections.com or call 772-462-1500.