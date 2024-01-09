First United Methodist Church Fort Pierce and 'Better Together' Are Hosting a Job Fair January 24

Fort Pierce - Tuesday January 9, 2024: Better Together is partnering with First United Methodist Church Fort Pierce to host a community job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24 in Fort Pierce.

Registration is now open for hiring employers and job seekers to participate in the January event. The church-based job fairs not only connect job seekers with local employers who are ready to hire, but also provide resources to facilitate stronger connections and more hires. Free one-on-one job coaching sessions are available to job seekers to review resumes and interviewing skills, and additional services will be available onsite.

The community job fair is part of Better Together's “Better Jobs” program, which has helped 42,000 applicants connect with employment opportunities across 22 states. At job fairs hosted by Better Together, two-thirds of attendees get a job interview, and 1 in 4 receive a job offer on the spot. Some 70% find work within six weeks.

The Jan. 24 job fair will take place at First United Methodist Church Fort Pierce, located at 515 Avenue A in Fort Pierce. Job seekers and employers can register at BetterTogetherUS.org/events/First-Church-Fort-Pierce or by texting “JOBS” to 844-987-3949.

Churches interested in hosting a Better Together job fair can visit BetterTogetherUS.org for more information.

The Better Jobs program was created to address the 76% of families that come to Better Together because of economic hardship tied to unemployment. In addition to community job fairs, the program offers job seekers coaching, guidance, support and encouragement through local church partners. For more information, visit BetterTogetherUS.org.

Better Together is a nonprofit organization that helps parents going through a hard time keep their kids out of foster care, find work and address the root causes of their struggle so that they can reunite as a family with the tools and support system to thrive.