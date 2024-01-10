Port St. Lucie Police Launch High Visibility Enforcement to Protect Residents on Bicycles and on Foot

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday January 10, 2024: St. Lucie County ranks in the top 25 counties in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

To help reverse this trend, the Port St. Lucie Police Department continues to participate in the Florida Department of Transportation High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) Program aimed at educating motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians on Florida’s traffic laws to improve safety on local roads.

Since September of 2023 and continuing through May 2024, the Port St. Lucie Police Department has had additional officers on patrol at specific corridors with a high occurrence of pedestrian and bicyclist crashes (Tier 1 locations).

• SW Gatlin Boulevard from I95 to SW Fondura Blvd

• SE Floresta Drive from Crosstown Parkway to SE Verada Avenue

Beginning February 2024 and continuing through May 2024, the Port St. Lucie Police Department will have additional officers on patrol at specific corridors with a high occurrence of pedestrian and bicyclist crashes (Tier 2 locations).

• SW Savona Boulevard from SW Melrose Avenue to SW Gatlin Boulevard

• SW Bayshore Boulevard from SW Lakehurst Drive to NW Marion Avenue

Special attention will be directed towards increasing awareness of the dangerous behaviors that are contributing to serious and fatal injuries at these locations. Officers will look for drivers speeding, failing to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, conducting improper turns or signal violations, and using hand-held devices while driving.

Officers also will watch for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to motorists who have right-of-way. Bicyclists will be stopped for riding against traffic, riding at night without lights or not abiding by the same laws as motor vehicles. Officers will issue warnings and citations when appropriate.

“We all have a responsibility to share the road safely, whether driving a car, riding a bicycle or crossing the roadway,” said Chief Richard Del Toro. “By educating ourselves on the rules of the road and by following those rules, we can ensure that we will all arrive safely at our intended destinations.”

To keep the public safe, the Port St. Lucie Police Department offers the following tips when biking, driving, or walking:

• Drivers: obey speed limits, never drive impaired, put your phone down, and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists

• Bicyclists: obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights when riding at night

• Pedestrians: cross within crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals,and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night.

Funding for this program is provided through a contract with the University of North Florida’s Institute of Police Technology and Management (IPTM), funded by the Florida Department of Transportation. The Port St. Lucie Police Department will receive funds for overtime hours for officers to conduct operations and for special training on Florida’s bicycle and pedestrian laws, procedures, and best practices.