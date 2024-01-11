Martin County Seeks More Crossing Guards, Sheriff Says the Shortage is "Critical"

Martin County - Thursday January 11, 2024: The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is appealing for more people to sign up to become school crossing guards.The shortage is "critical

The Sheriff says that the shortage of crossing guards is "critical", according to a release from MCSO.

Part time crossing guards earn $18.18 an hour. They can work between 10 to 20 hours a week.

It is an opportunity for anyone who wants to earn some extra income, without having to take on full time employment, and Crossing Guards "can also become an important part of the MCSO family," states the release.

If you have question or want to become a cross guard and be a part of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office team, contact the MCSO Human Resources Unit at 772-220-7023 or go to: www.mcsofl.org.