Another Round of Rough Weather

Florida - Friday January 12, 2024: Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late this morning and early this afternoon as a warm front lifts north across the area.

Then a cold front will push into central Florida after midnight tonight and bring a narrow band of showers and possibly a few

embedded storms.

The primary threat from storms today and tonight will be occasional lightning strikes and gusty winds up to 50 mph.

An isolated storm containing damaging winds around 60 mph cannot be ruled out.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A Moderate risk of rip currents exists at all central Florida Atlantic beaches today. Always swim near a lifeguard and never

enter the surf alone.

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

Isolated lightning storms will be capable of producing gusty winds around 35 knots as they race toward the northeast at 30 to

40 mph today. A cold front will push into the local Atlantic waters late tonight and bring another low chance for storms, this

time moving toward the southeast at 30 to 40 mph.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

South winds will increase 20 to 25 knots over the offshore waters this afternoon and tonight building seas 5 to 6 feet. A Small

Craft Advisory will be in effect. South winds will increase 15 to 20 knots over the nearshore waters.

SATURDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

Isolated storms will still be possible, mainly into Saturday morning, southeast of the I-4 corridor as cold front continues to

shift southward. Unsettled weather is then forecast to return Monday and Tuesday with isolated storms.

The Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is forecast through the weekend.