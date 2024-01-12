Sebastian Man Sentenced to 13-Years and 3-Months in Prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine

Sebastian - Friday January 12, 2024: On Jan. 10, a man was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine, after pleading guilty on Oct. 16, 2023.

In March 2023, Jamiey Tonino Parker, 45, of Sebastian, Florida, distributed a total of 47.4 grams of methamphetamine on two separate occasions. Thereafter, pursuant to a search warrant of Parker’s residence, law enforcement officers found a variety of illegal drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, Methylenedioxypyrovalerone (MDPV) and fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Miami Field Division, and Sheriff Eric Flowers of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office (IRCSO), announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez.

DEA Miami Field Division, Port St. Lucie Resident Office, and IRCSO investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Hudock prosecuted it.

More information can be found at the District Court for the Southern District of Florida website at: www.flsd.uscourts.gov or at http://pacer.flsd.uscourts.gov, under case number 23-cr-14032.