SLC Supervisor of Elections: Florida's March Presidential Preference Primary Election is a Closed Primary for Registered Republican Voters Only

Florida - Friday January 12, 2024: The 2024 Florida Presidential Preference Primary Election will feature a choice of Republican candidates only. The Democratic Party will not have a Presidential Preference Primary this year.

The Presidential Preference Primary Election will be held on March 19. The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Tuesday, February 20.

Florida is a closed primary state so only registered Republican voters may vote.

To update your party affiliation or to register to vote online, prior to the deadline, you can access the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections website at: www.slcelections.com.

“There are approximately 82,000 registered Republican voters in St. Lucie County that are eligible to vote in this election," said St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections, Gertrude Walker in a news release. "All voters should check their voter record by visiting our website or calling 772-462-1500 to make any updates necessary prior to the book closing deadline.”

You can also visit any of the four Supervisor of Election offices from Monday through Friday. The office locations are:

• Renaissance Business Park - 4132 Okeechobee Rd., Fort Pierce, FL 34947

• St. Lucie West South County Annex – 250 NW Country Club Dr., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

• Walton Rd County Administration Annex – 1664 SE Walton Rd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

• Tax Collector’s Office – 10264 SW Village Parkway, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

For additional information, contact the Supervisor of Elections office at 772-462-1500.