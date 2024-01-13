Backus Museum’s 'Sunday in Key West' Luncheon & Auction Returns Sunday, January 28 at the Pelican Yacht Club

Fort Pierce - Saturday January 13, 2024: The A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery will again host the highly anticipated “Sunday in Key West” Luncheon & Auction event on Sunday, January 28 at the Pelican Yacht Club at 1120 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce.

This annual event brings the warmth of Keys to the scenic shores of the Indian River Lagoon.

This year Live Music will welcome guests to an afternoon of island fare, chances to win Backus-themed treasures, tantalizing silent auction, capped by a live auction in support of the Backus Museum.

The doors open for “Sunday in Key West” at 11 am for champagne and auction item viewing, with the official Welcome and start at 11:30 am. Lunch will be served, with bottomless champagne flutes recommended for $50 each.

The afternoon reaches it peak with the exciting Live Auction, featuring many exclusive, spectacular vacations, excursions and experiences to bid on and to enjoy. The Silent Auction will also be sure to thrill with jewelry, fine art and more! The feast, fun, and fellowship will conclude with the auction checkout by 2:00 pm.

Reserved seats are $100 per person, but space is limited. Call (772) 465-0630 or visit BackusMuseum.org to reserve seats before January 22.

Among the Auction items are :



Night @ The Museum Cocktail Party & Tour (up to 24 people)

North Carolina Getaway (7 nights, up to 4 adults / 4 children)

90-minute Personal Coastal Flight (up to 3 people)

Starry Starry Night @ The Hallstrom Planetarium (up to 75 people)

An original oil painting by famed Highwaymen Artist Al Black

Plus more unique items & experiences!

All dates and programming subject to change; check the website for any updates or cancellations. We appreciate your understanding, your patience, and your support.