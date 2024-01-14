9th Annual City of Fort Pierce Job Fair - Wednesday January 24th

Fort Pierce - Sunday January 14, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce will hold its 9th Annual City of Fort Pierce Job Fair next week on Wednesday, January 24.

It will be held from from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center at 2000 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce.

The City of Fort Pierce Job Fair provides a valuable platform for local businesses, employers, and job seekers to come together in a dynamic and collaborative environment. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a diverse range of exciting employment opportunities across various industries.

The fair is being held in collaboration with CareerSource Research Coast (CSRC) and the Saint Lucie County Board of County Commissioners.

Job seekers attending the event will have the chance to:

• Explore a wide range of employment opportunities from local employers.

• Connect directly with hiring managers and company representatives.

• Access resources and assistance from CareerSource Research Coast (CSRC) and other local organizations.

To expedite admission, job seekers are strongly encouraged to pre-register online at City of Fort Pierce Job Fair - CareerSource Research Coast (careersourcerc.com) or by visiting a local CSRC Career Center.

In preparation for the job fair, attendees are also encouraged to attend free job fair preparation workshops offered by CSRC. These workshops assist individuals in preparing a suitable resume, mastering the job application process, and learning valuable techniques for making a great first impression.

Workshop schedules, dates, and times can be found at Employment Success Workshops - CareerSource Research Coast (careersourcerc.com). Job seekers are also urged to apply for jobs on the Employ Florida website at www.employflorida.com.

Employers interested in participating in the job fair are encouraged to register and reserve their booth space now. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase your organization, meet potential candidates, and contribute to the economic vitality of our community.

Key Event Details:



Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Location: Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Avenue, Fort Pierce

For additional information on the annual City of Fort Pierce Job Fair, please contact Dawn Riccardi, Business Navigator for CareerSource Research Coast, by phone at 866-482-4473 Ext. 620 or via email at driccardi@careersourcerc.com.